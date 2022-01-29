Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.92) to GBX 6,000 ($80.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.53) to GBX 5,300 ($71.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.87).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,150 ($55.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 3,600 ($48.57) and a one year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,320.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,666.37.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.54), for a total value of £456,100 ($615,353.48).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

