Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 441,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNTQ. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at $8,937,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at $3,227,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

CNTQ stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

