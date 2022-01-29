Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 378,361 Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GACQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $899,000.

GACQ stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

