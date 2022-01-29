Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Forterra worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 100.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 720,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,904,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.