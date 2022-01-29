Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 202,061 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 202,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

