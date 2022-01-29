Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $5.29 Million Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 519,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXUSU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OXUSU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXUSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.