Woodcoin (LOG) Achieves Market Cap of $457,452.14

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $457,452.14 and $1,105.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,764.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.11 or 0.06710326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00288716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00780471 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00399827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00239664 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

