Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Lifted by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Workday comprises 14.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Workday worth $115,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,719,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

