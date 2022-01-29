World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE WWE opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

