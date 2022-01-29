WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.22) to GBX 1,030 ($13.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.13) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.35) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.53) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,266.44 ($17.09).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,145.50 ($15.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 761.56 ($10.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,124.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,038.46.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.