WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

WPP stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $82.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in WPP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WPP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in WPP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

