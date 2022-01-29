Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $390.13 or 0.01034062 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $529.51 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.07 or 0.06708816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.98 or 1.00006491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,230,843 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

