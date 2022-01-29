Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $223,410,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

