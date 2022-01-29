Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

