Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $191.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.80 million to $216.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $603.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.40 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $877.62 million, with estimates ranging from $808.50 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

XHR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 707,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 96.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

