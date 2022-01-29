Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, the ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges are likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results. Additionally, increased logistics and component costs are expected to weigh on profitability.”

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $177.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.95. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.