XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.97

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 19607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.