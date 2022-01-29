Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

