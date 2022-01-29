Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YRI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.37. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.54.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.2204223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

