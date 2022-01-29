Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 2.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Yum China by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

