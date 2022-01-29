Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Allbirds stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. 1,101,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.