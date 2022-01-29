Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 988,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,391. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

