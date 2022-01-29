Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTC stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.