Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce $39.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.04 million to $39.55 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $152.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.83 million to $152.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.46 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $223.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLVS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,365. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $250.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.