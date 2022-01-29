Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will post sales of $83.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $261.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENI. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $54,835,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $52,251,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 2,870,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,292. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.