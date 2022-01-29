Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $472.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.24 million to $473.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $509.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 151,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,001. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $200.51 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,020,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

