Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 3,120,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

