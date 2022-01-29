Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report sales of $37.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $39.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $110.94 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

ROVR opened at $6.27 on Friday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

