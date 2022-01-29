Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 442,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

