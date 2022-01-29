Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Standex International reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 82,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,489. Standex International has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

