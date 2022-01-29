Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $820.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.99 million to $826.20 million. Waters reported sales of $786.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

WAT stock traded up $10.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.94. 360,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. FMR LLC raised its position in Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

