Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Workday posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

Shares of WDAY traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.44 and its 200-day moving average is $262.09. Workday has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.74, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

