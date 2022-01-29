Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $10.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.77. 2,106,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,801. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

