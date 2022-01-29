Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the highest is $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

