Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.76. 693,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

