Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. OneMain reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,164. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

