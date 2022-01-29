Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.