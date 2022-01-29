Zacks: Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $4.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 million and the highest is $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

