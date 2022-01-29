Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.16. 8,107,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.