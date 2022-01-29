Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $145.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

