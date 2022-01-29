Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report sales of $34.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.87 million and the highest is $35.31 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $122.40 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $8.45. 181,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $310.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

