Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

WTS traded up $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.23. 701,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,999. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,029,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

