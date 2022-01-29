Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

CDR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 65,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.