Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full-year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlobalFoundries.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Wedbush began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $16,440,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $9,767,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

