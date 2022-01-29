Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

