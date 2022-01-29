Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.44. 304,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,108. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

