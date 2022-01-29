Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 480,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,824. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

