Zacks: Brokerages Expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.67. Raymond James reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,645. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.