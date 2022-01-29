Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.82. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.