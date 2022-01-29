Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.90. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.